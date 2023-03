Thinking About Buying Snowflake Stock? Take a Look at This Software Stock Instead.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buying high growth, flashy companies might be exciting, but it can also be problematic if they don't execute on their vision flawlessly. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is nearing that point, as its revenue growth has deaccelerated enough that its stock might not be worth the price tag.However, a better pick could be Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), long heralded as one of the most consistent software stocks. So is Adobe a better choice than Snowflake? Let's look at the businesses and find out.Snowflake and Adobe software caters to completely different audiences. Snowflake's software is meant for companies trying to manage data flows better. Because you can store, process, and feed data into various applications using Snowflake, it has a broad reach for nearly every data-driven company.Continue reading