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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.06.2026 10:30:00
Thinking About Buying SpaceX Stock? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First.
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, went public on June 12, retail investors reportedly placed more than $100 billion in orders. That means on the first day of trading, many people who wanted to own SpaceX now have the stock in their portfolios.There are still people who sat out the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), waiting to see how things shake out. Now that it's officially trading, for anyone still considering buying the shares, there are three questions to ask that can help you decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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