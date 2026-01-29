Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
29.01.2026 12:10:00
Thinking About Investing in Crypto in 2026? Here Are My Top Picks
During the past 90 days, only a dozen of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (as ranked by market cap) are in positive territory. But that just makes it easier to find beaten-down cryptocurrencies trading at discount prices.The following three cryptocurrencies all have high upside potential, and provide some downside protection as well. If the market is headed higher this year, these cryptocurrencies will likely lead the way.First up is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the market bellwether. The world's most popular cryptocurrency, currently valued at about $1.8 trillion, still accounts for a stunning 60% of the total market cap of the crypto market. It's hard to imagine any scenario where the broader crypto market rallies without the participation of Bitcoin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!