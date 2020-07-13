|
Thinking about trading options or stock in Sorrento Therapeutics, Netflix, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises, or Plug Power?
NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SRNE, NFLX, UAL, RCL, and PLUG.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- SRNE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SRNE&prnumber=071320201
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=071320201
- UAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UAL&prnumber=071320201
- RCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RCL&prnumber=071320201
- PLUG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLUG&prnumber=071320201
