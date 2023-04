Thinking of Buying AI Stocks? This Warren Buffett Quote Might Change Your Mind

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are hot right now.Interest in AI has spiked since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November, and AI has become the latest buzzword finding its way into every tech CEO's mouth. Demand among investors for exposure to anything artificial intelligence-related has led to surges in stocks most closely associated with AI. That includes C3.ai, whose shares have more than doubled since the year began; SoundHound AI, which is up roughly 70% this year; and BigBear.ai, which has also more than doubled. Even Buzzfeed stock jumped more than 300% in a two-day span when it said it would use AI to generate some of its content, a clear sign of the hype around the newly released technology.Continue reading