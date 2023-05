Thinking of Buying Novavax Stock? 3 Numbers You Should Look at First

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's been lots of excitement surrounding Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The company beat earnings expectations for the first quarter as it has been slashing expenses, and recent clinical trials -- including those for its combination flu and COVID-19 vaccine -- have also been promising. The stock has been rising on these developments.But before you rush out to add it to your portfolio, there are three numbers you need to look at first.Cash burn is a big concern for a company such as Novavax, which is likely to see its revenue decline as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine dwindles. As of the end of March, the company had $625 million in cash and cash equivalents on the books -- down by more than half from more than $1.3 billion it reported at the end of 2022.Continue reading