Thinking of Buying the Anthropic IPO? More Than a Decade of Tech-Based IPO History May Change Your Mind.

Roughly three months ago, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, rewrote Wall Street's record books. The $85.7 billion raised from its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment, nearly tripled the previous record-holder. Meanwhile, SpaceX priced its IPO at a staggering $1.77 trillion valuation.

Possibly as early as next month, Anthropic, the developer of the ultra-popular Claude large language model, could unseat SpaceX with a targeted debut valuation of around $2 trillion.

Retail investor demand for Anthropic shares will likely be off the charts. But if more than a decade of tech-driven IPO history serves as a guide, keeping your distance from the upcoming Anthropic IPO may be the smartest move.

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