|
08.12.2022 14:53:00
Thinking of Buying Walmart Stock? 3 Charts You Need to See First
Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported earnings last month and it beat expectations. The stock has been climbing as a result and it's now trading near its 52-week high. Walmart is looking like a resilient business to invest in even with concerns of a recession looming.But it hasn't been all good news for the retail giant. And before you decide to add the stock to your portfolio, you should have a look at the following three charts.While it is true that Walmart beat expectations in the third quarter (ended Oct. 31), that's based on adjusted earnings calculations. When looking at its unadjusted bottom line, the company reported a net loss of $1.8 billion, which was more than 1% of revenue.Continue reading
