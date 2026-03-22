Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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22.03.2026 09:26:00
Thinking of Moving Abroad? Here's How It Will Impact Your Social Security
If you're considering a move abroad, you're certainly not alone. For the first time in 90 years, the U.S. experienced negative net migration in 2025 -- and it's a trend expected to continue. In other words, more people left the U.S. last year than settled here, including American citizens. The last time this happened was in 1935, at the height of the Great Depression, when more than 100,000 Americans emigrated to other countries in search of work. Today, the reason people are leaving is not quite so straightforward. While some are leaving for political reasons, others simply want to experience something different. If you're retired and considering moving outside the U.S., it's natural to wonder if doing so will impact your Social Security benefits. The answer is, it depends on where you're moving. Here are three things you should know about relocating abroad while receiving Social Security benefits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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