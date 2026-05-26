Lumentum Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097
|
26.05.2026 12:00:00
Thinking of Riding on Lumentum Stock? Don't -- Until You Consider This Red Flag
Few artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks have rallied as aggressively as Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) lately. In the last 12 months, the stock rose by more than 1,100%.There are real reasons for the excitement surrounding Lumentum. The company sits at the center of one of the fastest-growing parts of the AI infrastructure stack: optical networking. As AI systems become larger and more powerful, the amount of data moving between servers and chips is exploding.But before chasing the stock higher, investors may want to pay attention to one major warning sign: insider selling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lumentum Holdings Inc
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Lumentum-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Lumentum von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26