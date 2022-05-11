|
11.05.2022 03:00:23
'Thinly Capitalized' Peloton Looks to JPMorgan, Goldman for $750 Million Injection
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Peloton sure knows how to spin its wheels these days. Unfortunately for the former pandemic darling, that's not a good thing.On Tuesday, Peloton announced it was $757 million in the red for its latest quarter, a huge loss that surprised Wall Street. The company also said it will take on $750 million in five-year debt from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to try and anchor a cash-flow turnaround.Continue reading
