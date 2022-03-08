Thinx Announces Nationwide Expansion of Thinx for All™ into World's Leading Retailer

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading period underwear brand, Thinx, marks International Women's Day by expanding their more affordable collection, Thinx For All™ into 558 Walmart stores, and Walmart.com ; this launch will help make Thinx's reusable period underwear more accessible to shoppers nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring Thinx for All to more Americans," commented Maria Molland, CEO, Thinx, Inc. "This expansion into the world's largest retailer helps us accomplish our mission of creating a healthier world by bringing more sustainable and comfortable solutions to our customers."

Thinx for All features three styles of cotton underwear (brief, bikini, and high waist) in sizes XS-4X, with a choice of black and gray in moderate absorbency–which holds up to three tampons–and super absorbency–which holds up to five tampons–will retail for $16.98 at Walmart.

"We're excited to bring the mission-driven Thinx for All collection to our customers to offer more choice in their search for reusable and affordable period products," said Berch Schultz, Vice President Merchandising, Intimates, Walmart. "As we continue to expand our assortment of national brands, Thinx fills a gap in our product offering that we know our customers are looking for, at such an incredible value."

To commemorate the launch, and in celebration of International Women's Day, Thinx will provide their sustainable period products to local organizations across different markets, starting with Arkansas Women's Outreach , which is local to Walmart headquarters. The donation will help people in local Walmart communities who are experiencing period poverty have access to comfortable, effective, more sustainable solutions. Today, 1 in 5 students struggle to afford period products or are unable to purchase them at all, and 84 percent of young people have either missed class, or know someone who has missed class, due to a lack of access to period products.

"Period poverty remains a real threat to our communities with a high percentage of students missing class because of lack of access to period products, fundamentally impacting their education and professional opportunities," said Christine Dillard, President at Arkansas Women's Outreach. "We are grateful to Thinx for supporting our efforts to help the wellbeing of local people experiencing poverty by providing access to sustainable, comfortable period care products."

For more information on Thinx For All™, please visit Thinxforall.com.

About Thinx, Inc.

Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together, Thinx, Thinx (BTWN), Thinx for All™, and Speax by Thinx is on a mission to be the most innovative leader at bringing sustainable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We strive to deliver the safest products available and work to go beyond global regulatory requirements with our STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI]. Our innovation has been recognized by top industry publications, including WWD , Good Morning America , PureWow , Well + Good , and ranked #1 in 2019 for Best Period Panties by both Women's Health Magazine and Good Housekeeping .

About Arkansas Women's Outreach

Katy Simmons, a local Arkansan, founded Arkansas Women's Outreach in 2015 to provide period products to people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Arkansas. Arkansas Women's Outreach serves 400-500 people in need each month through their community partners. Learn more and become part of the period poverty solution at arkansaswomensoutreach.com.

