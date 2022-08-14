Third quarter 2022 half-time market wrap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

FOR the 6 weeks since the end of June, the STI has gained 7 per cent with reinvested dividend distributions boosting the total return to 8 per cent. This coincided with Singapore stocks attracting S$220 million of net institutional inflow, taking total net institutional inflows for the 2022 year to Aug 10 to near S$70 million. The comparatively buoyant 6 weeks followed on from the STI generating a 1 per cent total return, with Singapore stocks attracting S$150 million of net institutional outflow, for the first 6 months of 2022.