|
14.08.2022 07:26:28
Third quarter 2022 half-time market wrap
FOR the 6 weeks since the end of June, the STI has gained 7 per cent with reinvested dividend distributions boosting the total return to 8 per cent. This coincided with Singapore stocks attracting S$220 million of net institutional inflow, taking total net institutional inflows for the 2022 year to Aug 10 to near S$70 million. The comparatively buoyant 6 weeks followed on from the STI generating a 1 per cent total return, with Singapore stocks attracting S$150 million of net institutional outflow, for the first 6 months of 2022.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!