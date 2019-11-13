Thirteen Attorneys from Hiersche Hayward Drakeley Urbach to Leave the Firm and Founder Jerry Hiersche Will Retire

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly 40 years, Addison-based law firm Hiersche Hayward Drakeley Urbach is winding down the firm's operations, effective December 31, 2019. Thirteen of the firm's attorneys are departing for new law firms, with firm founder Jerry Hiersche remaining to wrap up the firm's operations before retiring.

"When we founded HHDU almost 40 years ago, our vision was to build a law firm with a solid reputation for offering excellent but affordable legal services. I'm immensely proud of the firm's many successes over the years and the top-notch attorneys who built their careers here," said Jerry Hiersche, a founding partner of the firm. "We experienced steady growth throughout our history, even during turbulent times that brought down other firms. Our many loyal clients have been our greatest asset and I know these attorneys will continue to provide them with the highest quality legal representation for many years to come."

Nine attorneys from the firm's litigation, real estate, corporate, and tax practices plan to join Spencer Fane, a full-service law firm operating in 17 markets across the U.S., including Dallas and Plano. HHDU attorneys making the move to Spencer Fane include firm shareholders James T. Drakeley, William Hayward, James Patterson, Scott Seifert, Thomas Slover, Chris Summers, and Robert Van Amburgh, as well as associate attorneys Macy Matthews and Laurie Patton.

"Spencer Fane is a top-notch law firm and a perfect match for HHDU attorneys and our clients. The service platform they offer will be a great boost to the work we are already doing for clients, and the expanded geographic reach and service depth ensure we are well-positioned to provide service in the Dallas metroplex and beyond," said Jim Drakeley, a shareholder of the firm. "We'll be working hard through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition for our clients."

The firm's medical malpractice section, including shareholders William Dixon ("Dick") Wiles, M. Kenneth Patterson, board-certified appellate specialist Kevin J. Keith and Heather Kanny, are in discussions with a number of law firms about relocating their practice and will be making an announcement in the near future.

"We have a highly successful medical malpractice section here, and we look forward to introducing our clients to a new firm where we will continue to provide the high-caliber services our clients expect," said Dick Wiles.

"It's been a good run and lots of fun, but it's time to be done. I want to thank everyone who played a role in the firm's success for the past 40 years," concluded Jerry Hiersche.

Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley & Urbach, P.C. was founded by Jerry Hiersche and two partners in April 1980. Within the first five years, the firm grew to include shareholders Bill Hayward and Jim Drakeley. The firm enjoyed the real estate boom of the early 1980s along the Golden Corridor of the North Dallas Tollway, acquiring a large client base. After the real estate market collapse in 1986, the firm continued to thrive, in part due to the increase in litigation sparked by real estate deals gone awry. The firm expanded into additional practice areas and continued to see growth in both firm size and revenue over the course of the firm's 40-year history.

