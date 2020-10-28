|
28.10.2020 03:13:00
Thirty-Five Outstanding Vietnamese Business Leaders and Organisations Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five outstanding Vietnamese business leaders and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 or APEA 2020.
This is the award's 14th year, and it is the fourth edition of the APEA in Vietnam. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.
With the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders', over 200 attendees were present at the by-invitation only awards ceremony in Vietnam, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries including Mr. Dante Brandi, Consul General of Italy; Mr. Vincent Floreani, Consulate General of France; Mr. Tomaso Andreatta, Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam; Mr. Mohan Ramesh Anand, Chairman of Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam; Mr. Michele D'Ercole, Chairman of Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam; Mr. Jean-Paul Haessig, President of Swiss Vietnam Association and Mr. Bao Nguyen, President of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam.
Over the past thirteen years, over 2,000 of the most senior entrepreneurs in Asia has received the APEA, including Vietnam's Mr. Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group, Malaysia's Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow of Public Bank Group and Lim Wee Chai of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Indonesia's Mr. Chairul Tanjung of CT Corp and Mr. Mochtar Riady of Lippo Group, Taiwan's Mr. Douglas Tong Hsu of Far Eastern Group, Thailand's Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat of Central Pattana PCL and Mr. Rit Thirakomen of MK Restaurant Group, Philippines' the late Henry Sy of SM Investments and Tony Tan Caktiong of Jolibee Foods Corporation, Singapore's Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group, Hong Kong'sLui Che Woo of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Dr. Eleanor Kwok of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, and India's Mr. Adi Godrej of the Godrej Group and Mr. Rahul Bajaj of Bajaj Group.
Dr. Fong, Chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "The pandemic has also brought about new opportunities in different ways. The crisis showed us that organisations and entrepreneurs that are well prepared can and will find ways to respond to existing or emerging needs." He further added, "It is clear evidence, that responsible, innovative entrepreneurship is an essential driver of growth and prosperity"
Notable winners of the APEA Vietnam chapter include Mr. Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of Board of Directors of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), and Mr. Nguyen Nhu So, Chairman of DABACO Group, under the Master Entrepreneur Category; An Phat Holdings JSC, FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. and OLAM Vietnam Limited under the Corporate Excellence Category; Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC under the Inspirational Brand Category.
"Vietnam remains one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. Recently, the Asia Development Bank reported that the Vietnam economy is expected to grow 1.8% in 2020 amid the pandemic and bounce back to 6.3% in 2021. This is owing both to the government of Vietnam taking swift action on the pandemic and the Vietnamese entrepreneurial spirit amongst," Dr. Fong added.
APEA Vietnam is supported by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham); Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM); Snowball Consulting as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the News Release Distribution Partner; The Asian Entrepreneur and SME Magazine as Official Media Partner.
RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2020 VIETNAM
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
Pham Anh Duong
Chairman
An Phat Holdings JSC
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Tran Hung Huy
Chairman of Board of Directors
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
Financial Services Industry
Nguyen Nhu So
Chairman
DABACO Group
Agriculture Industry
Luong Tri Thin
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dat Xanh Group
Property Development Industry
Ly Anh Duy Quang
Board of Director
GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation
Agriculture Industry
Nguyen Quang Huan
Chairman
Halcom Vietnam JSC
Facility Management Industry
Tran Thi Le
Chief Executive Officer
Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC
Consumer Goods Industry
Nguyen Duc Thach Diem
Chief Executive Officer
Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)
Financial Services Industry
Nguyen Dang Giap
President & General Director
The 36 Corporation JSC
Construction Industry
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
Archetype Vietnam Limited
Professional Business Services Industry
BE GROUP JSC
Transportation & Logistics Industry
Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Financial Services Industry
Spartronics Vietnam
Electronics & Electrical Industry
Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company
Financial Services Industry
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
Financial Services Industry
GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation
Agriculture Industry
Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC
Consumer Goods Industry
Oriflame Vietnam Limited
Direct Selling Industry
TLM Real Estate Corporation
Real Estate Industry
YOLA
Education & Training Industry
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
Airports Corporation of Vietnam
Transportation & Logistics Industry
An Phat Holdings JSC
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Apollo Education & Training Organization Vietnam
Education & Training Industry
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
Financial Services Industry
BIDV Metlife Life Insurance Limited Liability Company
Financial Services Industry
DOJI Gold & Gems Group
Retail Industry
Domesco Medical Import Export JSC
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Dong Tay Promotion Corporation
Media & Entertainment Industry
FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Food & Beverage Industry
GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation
Agriculture Industry
Halcom Vietnam JSC
Facility Management Industry
Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC
Construction Industry
Hung Thinh Group Corporation
Property Development Industry
Kien A Corporation
Property Development Industry
Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Financial Services Industry
Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Financial Services Industry
Novaland Group
Property Development Industry
Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC
Consumer Goods Industry
OLAM Vietnam Limited
Agriculture Industry
Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Industry
Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)
Financial Services Industry
Seaprodex Refrigeration Industry Corporation (SEAREFICO)
Engineering Industry
The Southern Rubber Industry JSC (Casumina)
Automotive Industry
UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Agriculture Industry
Vietnam Concentrix Services Co., Ltd.
Professional & Business Services Industry
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia
SOURCE Enterprise Asia
