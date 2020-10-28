Thirty-Five Outstanding Vietnamese Business Leaders and Organisations Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

‎HO CHI MINH CITY‎, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five outstanding Vietnamese business leaders and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 or APEA 2020.

This is the award's 14th year, and it is the fourth edition of the APEA in Vietnam. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.

With the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders', over 200 attendees were present at the by-invitation only awards ceremony in Vietnam, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries including Mr. Dante Brandi, Consul General of Italy; Mr. Vincent Floreani, Consulate General of France; Mr. Tomaso Andreatta, Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam; Mr. Mohan Ramesh Anand, Chairman of Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam; Mr. Michele D'Ercole, Chairman of Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam; Mr. Jean-Paul Haessig, President of Swiss Vietnam Association and Mr. Bao Nguyen, President of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam.

Over the past thirteen years, over 2,000 of the most senior entrepreneurs in Asia has received the APEA, including Vietnam's Mr. Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group, Malaysia's Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow of Public Bank Group and Lim Wee Chai of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Indonesia's Mr. Chairul Tanjung of CT Corp and Mr. Mochtar Riady of Lippo Group, Taiwan's Mr. Douglas Tong Hsu of Far Eastern Group, Thailand's Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat of Central Pattana PCL and Mr. Rit Thirakomen of MK Restaurant Group, Philippines' the late Henry Sy of SM Investments and Tony Tan Caktiong of Jolibee Foods Corporation, Singapore's Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group, Hong Kong'sLui Che Woo of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Dr. Eleanor Kwok of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, and India's Mr. Adi Godrej of the Godrej Group and Mr. Rahul Bajaj of Bajaj Group.

Dr. Fong, Chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "The pandemic has also brought about new opportunities in different ways. The crisis showed us that organisations and entrepreneurs that are well prepared can and will find ways to respond to existing or emerging needs." He further added, "It is clear evidence, that responsible, innovative entrepreneurship is an essential driver of growth and prosperity"

Notable winners of the APEA Vietnam chapter include Mr. Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of Board of Directors of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), and Mr. Nguyen Nhu So, Chairman of DABACO Group, under the Master Entrepreneur Category; An Phat Holdings JSC, FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. and OLAM Vietnam Limited under the Corporate Excellence Category; Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC under the Inspirational Brand Category.

"Vietnam remains one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. Recently, the Asia Development Bank reported that the Vietnam economy is expected to grow 1.8% in 2020 amid the pandemic and bounce back to 6.3% in 2021. This is owing both to the government of Vietnam taking swift action on the pandemic and the Vietnamese entrepreneurial spirit amongst," Dr. Fong added.

APEA Vietnam is supported by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham); Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM); Snowball Consulting as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the News Release Distribution Partner; The Asian Entrepreneur and SME Magazine as Official Media Partner.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 20 20 VIETNAM

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY Pham Anh Duong Chairman An Phat Holdings JSC Chemical & Plastics Industry Tran Hung Huy Chairman of Board of Directors Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Industry Nguyen Nhu So Chairman DABACO Group Agriculture Industry Luong Tri Thin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Dat Xanh Group Property Development Industry Ly Anh Duy Quang Board of Director GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Industry Nguyen Quang Huan Chairman Halcom Vietnam JSC Facility Management Industry Tran Thi Le Chief Executive Officer Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods Industry Nguyen Duc Thach Diem Chief Executive Officer Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Industry Nguyen Dang Giap President & General Director The 36 Corporation JSC Construction Industry

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY Archetype Vietnam Limited Professional Business Services Industry BE GROUP JSC Transportation & Logistics Industry Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Industry Spartronics Vietnam Electronics & Electrical Industry Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company Financial Services Industry

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Industry GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Industry Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods Industry Oriflame Vietnam Limited Direct Selling Industry TLM Real Estate Corporation Real Estate Industry YOLA Education & Training Industry

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY Airports Corporation of Vietnam Transportation & Logistics Industry An Phat Holdings JSC Chemical & Plastics Industry Apollo Education & Training Organization Vietnam Education & Training Industry Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Industry BIDV Metlife Life Insurance Limited Liability Company Financial Services Industry DOJI Gold & Gems Group Retail Industry Domesco Medical Import Export JSC Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Dong Tay Promotion Corporation Media & Entertainment Industry FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. Food & Beverage Industry GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Industry Halcom Vietnam JSC Facility Management Industry Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC Construction Industry Hung Thinh Group Corporation Property Development Industry Kien A Corporation Property Development Industry Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Industry Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Industry Novaland Group Property Development Industry Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods Industry OLAM Vietnam Limited Agriculture Industry Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Industry Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Industry Seaprodex Refrigeration Industry Corporation (SEAREFICO) Engineering Industry The Southern Rubber Industry JSC (Casumina) Automotive Industry UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Agriculture Industry Vietnam Concentrix Services Co., Ltd. Professional & Business Services Industry

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org .

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia

SOURCE Enterprise Asia