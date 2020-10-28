+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
28.10.2020 03:13:00

Thirty-Five Outstanding Vietnamese Business Leaders and Organisations Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

‎HO CHI MINH CITY‎, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five outstanding Vietnamese business leaders and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 or APEA 2020.

Thirty-Five Vietnamese Outstanding Award Recipients were honoured at The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 - Vietnam Chapter

This is the award's 14th year, and it is the fourth edition of the APEA in Vietnam. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.

With the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders', over 200 attendees were present at the by-invitation only awards ceremony in Vietnam, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries including Mr. Dante Brandi, Consul General of Italy; Mr. Vincent Floreani, Consulate General of France; Mr. Tomaso Andreatta, Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam; Mr. Mohan Ramesh Anand, Chairman of Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam; Mr. Michele D'Ercole, Chairman of Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam; Mr. Jean-Paul Haessig, President of Swiss Vietnam Association and Mr. Bao Nguyen, President of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam.

Over the past thirteen years, over 2,000 of the most senior entrepreneurs in Asia has received the APEA, including Vietnam's Mr. Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group, Malaysia's Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow of Public Bank Group and Lim Wee Chai of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Indonesia's Mr. Chairul Tanjung of CT Corp and Mr. Mochtar Riady of Lippo Group, Taiwan's Mr. Douglas Tong Hsu of Far Eastern Group, Thailand's Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat of Central Pattana PCL and Mr. Rit Thirakomen of MK Restaurant Group, Philippines' the late Henry Sy of SM Investments and Tony Tan Caktiong of Jolibee Foods Corporation, Singapore's Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group, Hong Kong'sLui Che Woo of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Dr. Eleanor Kwok of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, and India's Mr. Adi Godrej of the Godrej Group and Mr. Rahul Bajaj of Bajaj Group.

Dr. Fong, Chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "The pandemic has also brought about new opportunities in different ways. The crisis showed us that organisations and entrepreneurs that are well prepared can and will find ways to respond to existing or emerging needs." He further added, "It is clear evidence, that responsible, innovative entrepreneurship is an essential driver of growth and prosperity"

Notable winners of the APEA Vietnam chapter include Mr. Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of Board of Directors of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), and Mr. Nguyen Nhu So, Chairman of DABACO Group, under the Master Entrepreneur Category; An Phat Holdings JSC, FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. and OLAM Vietnam Limited under the Corporate Excellence Category; Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC under the Inspirational Brand Category.

"Vietnam remains one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. Recently, the Asia Development Bank reported that the Vietnam economy is expected to grow 1.8% in 2020 amid the pandemic and bounce back to 6.3% in 2021. This is owing both to the government of Vietnam taking swift action on the pandemic and the Vietnamese entrepreneurial spirit amongst," Dr. Fong added.

APEA Vietnam is supported by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham); Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM); Snowball Consulting as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the News Release Distribution Partner; The Asian Entrepreneur and SME Magazine as Official Media Partner.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2020 VIETNAM

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

Pham Anh Duong

 

Chairman

An Phat Holdings JSC

Chemical & Plastics Industry

 

Tran Hung Huy

 

Chairman of Board of Directors

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services Industry

 

Nguyen Nhu So

 

Chairman

DABACO Group

Agriculture Industry

 

Luong Tri Thin

 

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dat Xanh Group

Property Development Industry

 

Ly Anh Duy Quang

 

Board of Director 

GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture Industry

 

Nguyen Quang Huan

 

Chairman

Halcom Vietnam JSC

Facility Management Industry

 

Tran Thi Le

 

Chief Executive Officer

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods Industry

 

Nguyen Duc Thach Diem

 

Chief Executive Officer 

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services Industry

 

Nguyen Dang Giap

 

President & General Director

The 36 Corporation JSC

Construction Industry

 

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

Archetype Vietnam Limited

Professional Business Services Industry

 

BE GROUP JSC

Transportation & Logistics Industry

 

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services Industry

 

Spartronics Vietnam

Electronics & Electrical Industry

 

Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

Financial Services Industry

 

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services Industry

 

GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture Industry

 

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods Industry

 

Oriflame Vietnam Limited

Direct Selling Industry

 

TLM Real Estate Corporation

Real Estate Industry

 

YOLA

Education & Training Industry

 

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

Airports Corporation of Vietnam

Transportation & Logistics Industry

 

An Phat Holdings JSC

Chemical & Plastics Industry

 

Apollo Education & Training Organization Vietnam

Education & Training Industry

 

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services Industry

 

BIDV Metlife Life Insurance Limited Liability Company

Financial Services Industry

 

DOJI Gold & Gems Group

Retail Industry

 

Domesco Medical Import Export JSC

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

 

Dong Tay Promotion Corporation

Media & Entertainment Industry

 

FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Food & Beverage Industry

 

GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture Industry

 

Halcom Vietnam JSC

Facility Management Industry

 

Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC

Construction Industry

 

Hung Thinh Group Corporation

Property Development Industry

 

Kien A Corporation

Property Development Industry

 

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services Industry

 

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services Industry

 

Novaland Group

Property Development Industry

 

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods Industry

 

OLAM Vietnam Limited

Agriculture Industry

 

Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing Industry

 

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services Industry

 

Seaprodex Refrigeration Industry Corporation (SEAREFICO)

Engineering Industry

 

The Southern Rubber Industry JSC (Casumina)

Automotive Industry

 

UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Agriculture Industry

 

Vietnam Concentrix Services Co., Ltd.

Professional & Business Services Industry

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich vorrangig leichter
An den US-Märkten sind die Vorzeichen uneinheitlich. Am heimischen Markt wurden derweil Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag vor allem Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen