Thirty Madison Appoints Two Independent Board Directors, Names Board Chairman

The healthcare leader adds Eran Broshy and Denice Torres to its board, Broshy named Chairman

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the family of specialized healthcare brands creating exceptional outcomes for all, today announced the appointment of two independent board directors, Eran Broshy and Denice Torres. Broshy has also been named board chairman. The two appointments expand the company's board of directors' wealth of experience across healthcare, technology, and consumer businesses.

Broshy and Torres join Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA, 18th U.S. Surgeon General, who was added to the Thirty Madison board of directors in March following the Nurx merger. In September, the healthcare leader also announced the appointment of Quan Zhang as chief financial officer. Zhang will focus on leading the company's financial operations and capital allocation strategies, while driving focused growth.

"We are excited to welcome Eran and Denice as our newest board members at such a pivotal time for our organization," said Steve Gutentag, CEO and co-founder of Thirty Madison. "Eran and Denice both bring an impressive depth of healthcare leadership, having served as executives and in senior leadership roles throughout their careers. The strategic guidance from our newest board partners will help shape Thirty Madison's future as we focus our efforts on delivering high quality care and superior outcomes to more patients."

Broshy brings more than 35 years of experience working broadly across healthcare, and building high-growth public and private healthcare businesses. Broshy served as chief executive officer and chairman of inVentiv Health (now Syneos Health) and under his decade-long leadership the company was transformed into the leading global provider of clinical and commercialization services. Prior to his time at inVentiv, Broshy spent 15 years at The Boston Consulting Group, where he served as managing director and partner, overseeing the firm's healthcare practice across the Americas. Broshy has served on multiple private and public healthcare boards, and currently serves on the boards of Theravance Biopharma, a specialty-focused biotech company, and Certara, Inc., a global leader in biosimulation. He is also a member of the Corporation of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT's governing body).

"It is my pleasure to join Thirty Madison as chairman of the board as the company builds on the innovative high quality care being delivered to over 800,000 patients," said Broshy. "With its integrated care model, Thirty Madison's approach to specialty care grants patients access to better health outcomes and consumer-friendly technology tailored to their personal care journey. Improving the patient experience is a critical next step for the future of healthcare, and I look forward to partnering in the company's path towards continued growth and success."

Torres has over 30 years of healthcare experience across pharmaceutical, consumer, and medical device sectors. At Johnson & Johnson, she led several multi-billion dollar companies in roles including, President of the U.S. Consumer Health business, President of Neuroscience, and Chief Strategy Officer for Medical Device. In her 15 years at Lilly she ran the U.S. Women's Health business and served as head of global marketing for Neuroscience. She serves on the boards of Surface, Karuna, Resilience, Glaukos, and 2seventy bio. She is CEO of The Ignited Company, a firm specializing in transformation strategy, culture, and leadership team development. Torres was sole recipient of the prestigious J&J HONOR award in 2016 for her work in diversity and inclusion and was named the 2015 Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. She hosts a leading podcast, Flip the Tortilla, and is a sought out national speaker on topics of transformation, leadership, and DEI.

"Thirty Madison is at an important time in their growth as they make the shift from startup to healthcare leader," said Torres. "I am excited to partner with the team to expand their value proposition and make fast, affordable care accessible to a much larger group of consumers."

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison is a family of specialized healthcare brands devoted to creating exceptional outcomes for all. Each of its brands is focused on specific chronic conditions, and thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of its community with personalized care and treatment; with Keeps for men's hair loss, Cove for migraine, Picnic for allergies, Facet for skin conditions, and NURX for women's health. With empathy at the heart of its innovation, its proprietary care model empowers hundreds of thousands of people with ongoing conditions with the accessible, effective treatments across a lifetime of care. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

