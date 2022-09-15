Thirty Madison names Quan Zhang Chief Financial Officer, looks to deliver focused growth and continue transformation of specialty care for patients

Zhang joins from Sanofi, Pfizer; Healthcare leader also promotes Caroline Hofmann to head of emerging business, Julia Bernstein to head of operations and strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the premier specialty healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions, has appointed Quan Zhang as its Chief Financial Officer to lead the company towards focused growth and continue the transformation of specialty care. In addition to Zhang's appointment, the company also promotes Caroline Hofmann to Head of Emerging Business and Julia Bernstein to Head of Operations and Strategy.

Zhang's appointment continues to deepen the experience within Thirty Madison's executive team, as the healthcare leader broadens its combination of specialty care offerings that deliver improved outcomes and better patient experiences.

"We are building Thirty Madison's future with our patients at the forefront: we're providing them with the treatments they've asked for, paired with our innovative approach to care delivery," said Steve Gutentag, CEO and co-founder of Thirty Madison. "As we expand into mental health and build on our already strong reproductive health offering, we'll need best-in-class infrastructure to reach more patients, provide the best possible outcomes, and improve our operations to meet patients where they are. Quan is a proven leader in financial operations and driving growth."

Zhang brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and operations at two of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, Sanofi and Pfizer, during periods of high growth and enterprise transformation. Most recently, Zhang held the role of Sanofi's Senior Vice President of the Global Consumer Healthcare project, where she led the entire business through fundamental changes — from commercial operations, scientific innovation, manufacturing and supply, to finance, people, legal, and technology in over 70 countries. Prior to joining Sanofi, Zhang served as Pfizer's Vice President of Finance, Portfolio Management, and Optimization Office.

"What impressed me most about Thirty Madison was their genuine commitment to their values: delivering on healthcare centered around the patient and making healthcare more affordable and accessible," said Zhang. "Their values are the driving force behind how they execute care delivery. I'm excited to join the team, shaping and executing our financial and capital allocation strategies to drive sustainable growth and transform specialty care to change people's lives for the better."

The promotions of Hofmann and Bernstein also elevates two key leaders with nuanced understandings of a complex healthcare market, signaling a move from Thirty Madison to streamline business ownership and evolve its operations and strategy within the healthcare landscape.

Hofmann will oversee the organization's emerging businesses by growing beloved brands that deliver high quality care to more patients across a spectrum of low to high acuity conditions. Under Hofmann's leadership, Cove reached a Net Promoter Score of 79, grew new patients by 200% from 2020 to 2021, and helped tens of thousands of patients see improvements in healthcare utilization and quality of life after only three months.

Bernstein, who built the infrastructure behind Thirty Madison's care delivery and operations, will oversee pharmacy operations, the management services organization, and the care team that delivers better patient experiences. With over a decade of healthcare operator experience at Tempest (now Monument), Beacon Health Options (now part of Elevance) and Ginger (now Headspace Health), Bernstein led Thirty Madison's customer experience, medical operations, and pharmacy teams through the merger with Nurx with operational efficiency, forming the largest virtual care company with over 750,000 active patients.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison is the premier healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care, and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by the company's proprietary platform: the technology, services, and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. With Keeps, Cove, Picnic, Nurx, and Facet, Thirty Madison offers healthcare solutions that best serve patients across the acuity spectrum of chronic conditions. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com.

SOURCE Thirty Madison