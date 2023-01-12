|
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted above average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.585 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.
The Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.513 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.25.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
The Treasury revealed earlier this week that this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.
Earlier on Thursday, the Treasury announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction.
The Treasury said it plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.
