|
11.05.2023 19:15:35
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.741 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
Last month, the Treasury sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.661 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand, while this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.
The Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.