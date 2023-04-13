|
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.661 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
The Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.877 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly above average demand, while this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting modestly below average demand.
