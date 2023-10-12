|
12.10.2023 19:17:30
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.837 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.345 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
The Treasury also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday, revealing plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds. The results of the auction will be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the sale attracting above average demand.
The Treasury revealed earlier this week that this month's auction of $46 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.