|
13.12.2022 19:10:06
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - A day after reporting mixed demand for this month's three-year and ten-year note auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.513 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.25.
Last month, the Treasury sold $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.080 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
On Monday, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes.
While the three-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.