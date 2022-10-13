|
13.10.2022 19:07:54
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.930 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.511 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
The Treasury also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday, revealing plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.
The results of the twenty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.
Last month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted above average demand.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion three-year notes attracted above average demand, while this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.
