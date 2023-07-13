|
13.07.2023 19:10:20
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.910 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
The Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.908 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
The Treasury also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds, revealing plans to sell $12.0 billion worth of twenty-year bonds. The results of the auction will be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $12.0 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.
The Treasury announced earlier this week that this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow beendet Handelswoche mit leichten Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden vor dem Wochenende leichte Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street baute am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne nur teilweise aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.