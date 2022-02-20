|
20.02.2022 13:00:00
This $1 Trillion-Potential Fintech Stock Is on Sale Right Now
In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 7, Motley Fool contributors Taylor Carmichael, Jason Hall, and Matt Frankel discuss which fintech stock they think might be the first to hit a trillion dollars one day and why PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a top contender.Taylor Carmichael: Yeah. I love PayPal. This is the one out of the 10 that my family owns is PayPal. This is a near-term hit they took. Personally, I think the reason they took a big hit is because crypto took a hit in December. That has hit anybody who trades in crypto or PayPal, or their Venmo app. People can buy and sell crypto. I think that hit their numbers hard. I know it hit Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI). I expect it to hit [Block, Inc.] Square (NYSE: SQ) as well. Basically, two major parts of PayPal's business are fairly new and one is the buy now, pay later. It was huge a few months ago and they're now selling crypto on the Venmo app. I actually like PayPal's approach more than I like Jack Dorsey's approach to crypto. Dorsey is an evangelist for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). He likes Bitcoin and nothing but Bitcoin. PayPal's more agnostic. They will do several different crypto on their site and I think that is the way to go, personally, and that is a smarter business move. PayPal followed Square into this, but they are being more pragmatic about it. I think there's a tremendous upside for their business, both from crypto and from buy now, pay later. I'm very bullish on PayPal and I actually think over the next year, their stock is probably going to be the best out of the 10 here. I see them jumping back. You can't really predict in the short-term, but I do think they're going to get to where they were fairly quickly. I think this was a volatile quarter for them, but I do think that was crypto-related, personally.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!