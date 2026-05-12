Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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12.05.2026 20:15:18
This $10 Million Bet Signals Confidence in Private Credit Despite Market Pressure
On May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. disclosed a significant buy of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO), acquiring 1,780,154 shares in a transaction estimated at $10.05 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. by 1,780,154 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average share price, was $10.05 million. The fund ended the quarter with 3,679,935 shares of FSCO, and the value of its stake rose by $6.80 million, a figure that incorporates both purchases and price movement.FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a closed-end fund specializing in global credit investments, leveraging a flexible mandate to target undervalued opportunities across sectors. The company employs a disciplined, event-driven strategy to capture value from market inefficiencies and corporate catalysts. Its approach is designed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and a high dividend yield for investors seeking income and diversified credit exposure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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