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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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22.03.2026 00:13:55
This $116 Million Buy Joins a 360% Stock Run and Seemingly Signals Conviction in a Key Drug Launch
RTW Investments disclosed a significant buy of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, adding 4,124,755 shares in a trade estimated at $115.95 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, RTW Investments, LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4,124,755 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $115.95 million. The quarter-end position value rose by $219.88 million, a figure that includes both trading and market price changes.Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company leverages a focused R&D pipeline and strategic licensing partnerships to advance novel treatments for underserved patient populations. Its competitive edge lies in precision medicine approaches aimed at mutations with significant unmet medical needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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