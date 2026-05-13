NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.05.2026 13:30:00
This $13 Nvidia-Backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Partnered with Anduril. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) has reshaped industries from infrastructure to military operations, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has emerged as an unlikely but formidable player. Once synonymous with mobile phones that defined the early years of smartphones, the Finnish telecommunications company has pivoted toward AI-native networking.Through strategic partnerships with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Anduril, Nokia is embedding AI into radio access networks (RAN), defense communications, and edge computing. As hyperscalers continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and sovereign governments demand next-generation defense protocols, Nokia's technology is quietly becoming foundational.The result is accelerating revenue growth, an expanded addressable market, and renewed investor enthusiasm. To me, Nokia's opportunity is one supported by sustained, multiyear tailwinds rather than fleeting hype.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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