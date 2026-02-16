:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.02.2026 18:58:58
This $130 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status
Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock plunged nearly 60% over the past 12 months. That decline can mainly be attributed to its all-in bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which lost almost 30% of its value during the same period. However, a $10,000 investment in Strategy today could still potentially blossom into more than $1 million if its bold bets on Bitcoin pay off.Image source: Getty Images.Strategy's co-founder, Michael Saylor -- who directed its transformation from a slow-growth software company into the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin -- predicts the top cryptocurrency's price will skyrocket from about $68,000 today to $21 million by 2046. If that happens, a $10,000 investment in Bitcoin could grow to $3.09 million. That same investment in Strategy, which plans to continue hoarding Bitcoin, could grow at a similar rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
