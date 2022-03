This $18 Billion Healthcare REIT Deal Could Be a Sign of Things to Come

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consolidation among real estate investment trusts (REITs) is continuing in early 2022. The latest deal will see healthcare REITs Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) combine in a nearly $18 billion deal. The transaction will create the largest REIT focused on owning medical office buildings (MOBs). Here's a look at what's driving the deal and whether investors can expect more consolidation in the sector.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading