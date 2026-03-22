Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

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22.03.2026 13:50:05

This $19.8 Million Bet on Commvault Comes Amid a 51% Drop. Here’s What Investors Should Know

On February 17, 2026, Cinctive Capital Management LP disclosed a new position in Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT), acquiring 157,815 shares in a transaction estimated at $19.78 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Cinctive Capital Management reported a new position in Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT), acquiring 157,815 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $19.78 million.Commvault Systems is a leading provider of enterprise data management and protection software, serving a global client base from its headquarters in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The company’s strategy focuses on delivering comprehensive, scalable solutions that address complex data security and compliance needs in increasingly hybrid and cloud-centric IT environments. Its broad product portfolio and strong channel relationships provide a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving data management market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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