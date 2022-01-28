|
28.01.2022 15:18:46
This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat
Editor's note: After this article was written, but before it was published, Reuters reported that two U.S. Army veterans had been awarded $110 million by a jury in a case involving combat earplugs sold by 3M. The author's opinions about the long-term impact of 3M's ongoing legal issues are not altered by the most recent court loss.There are only a few companies with the same kind of iconic history that 3M (NYSE: MMM), formerly Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, has to offer. But a great history, including over six decades of consistent annual dividend increases, isn't enough to get investors to overlook some recent troubling headlines. And there's a good reason for that when you examine the $22.5 million legal loss 3M just suffered.To start off, 3M's dividend yield is currently around 3.4%. That's toward the high end of the stock's historical yield range. That yield has spiked near or above 4% a couple of times, but other than the 2007-2009 Great Recession and the 2020 coronavirus bear market, 3M's yield hasn't been as high as it is today since the 1990s. If you are a long-term dividend investor, now is a good time to take a look at this Dividend Aristocrat.Continue reading
