:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.01.2026 14:38:00
This $22 AI Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status
One of the big questions in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) investing is "Who's next?" As in, which stocks have the potential to be the next Nvidia or Microsoft? That's not an indictment of those names or their megacap brethren. They're well-established businesses with track records of stellar returns, more of which could be in store this year. They also have multitrillion-dollar market values. That said, investors who are seeking the next big, potentially life-changing winner in the AI space may need to look further down the market capitalization spectrum.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
