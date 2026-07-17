Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.07.2026 19:58:00
This $26.5 Billion Listing Ranks Behind Only SpaceX in U.S. Market History
Space Exploration Technologies, popularly known as SpaceX, created history last month when it went public by raising $75 billion, making it the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever.SpaceX overtook energy and chemicals giant Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion during its IPO in 2019. However, it didn't take long for Aramco to slip by one spot with the U.S. listing of South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) this month.SK Hynix raised $26.5 billion, and its shares jumped 13% during the company's Nasdaq debut on July 10. Let's see what the company plans to do with the proceeds from its share sale and check whether you should buy this semiconductor stock by examining its prospects and valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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