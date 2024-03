This $26 Billion Unicorn Is Gunning for Adobe

When it comes to creative software, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is the undisputed king. The company offers Photoshop for images, Premiere Pro for videos, Illustrator for graphics, and a slew of other applications..Adobe's products are so widely used by professionals that competing with the software giant is tough. Switching costs are just too high for users. Still, competition does exist. Some competitors cater to those looking for more affordable solutions, or to those who just want to buy a piece of software once rather than on a subscription.Canva is a privately held company that offers an online editor aimed at creating graphics for social media, presentations, and other uses. Canva targets the non-technical crowd, allowing anyone to create visual content without needing to navigate a complicated application with a steep learning curve.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel