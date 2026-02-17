Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
17.02.2026 16:25:45
This $38.8 Million Vicor Bet Is Getting Bigger Amid a 200% Stock Surge
On February 13, 2026, Ashford Capital Management disclosed a buy of 128,664 shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), with an estimated transaction value of $10.94 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) by 128,664 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $10.94 million. The quarter-end value of the fund's stake in the company rose by $27.59 million, which includes both trading activity and stock price movements.Vicor is a technology company specializing in high-performance power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver efficient, compact, and scalable power modules and systems. Its focus on innovation and customization provides a competitive advantage in industries requiring reliable and advanced power management.
