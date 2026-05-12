Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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12.05.2026 18:39:24
This $4 Million Bet Shows Growing Confidence in 10x Genomics as Stock Surges 116%
On May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought 212,600 shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), an estimated $4.25 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 212,600 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is $4.25 million, using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s value at quarter-end increased by $5.52 million, reflecting both the share addition and changes in market price.10x Genomics is a leading provider of advanced life science tools, enabling high-resolution analysis of biological systems at scale. The company leverages proprietary microfluidics and genomics technologies to support cutting-edge research in genomics and cellular biology. Its integrated platform and strong presence in research institutions position it as a key enabler in the rapidly evolving field of single-cell and spatial biology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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