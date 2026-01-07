NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
07.01.2026 15:10:00
This $40 Billion News Could Be Game-Changing for Nvidia Stock in 2026
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) chip pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a solid performance in 2025, rising by nearly 39%. However, several concerns weighed on the stock throughout the year, including intensifying concerns about a potential AI bubble and the risk posed by the circular financing deals prevalent in the sector.These factors explain why Nvidia underperformed the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index's 42% gain last year. Additionally, restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump on the company's ability to sell its chips into the Chinese market in April led to the company losing a significant amount of business. However, Trump's recent decision to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced chips to "approved customers" in the Chinese market could set the stage for the stock to beat the market in 2026.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
