This $42 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status
Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD), which went public in 1993, was once considered a slow-growth provider of content digitization, digital publishing, and data enrichment services. But in 2018, it launched a suite of task-specific microservices that could efficiently annotate large amounts of high-quality data for AI applications. The market's demand for these services skyrocketed as the AI market expanded, and its stock soared 2,750% over the past six years.Image source: Getty Images.Investors might be wary of chasing Innodata's stock after those massive gains, but it could generate even bigger millionaire-making gains for three simple reasons.
