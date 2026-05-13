Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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13.05.2026 18:24:09
This $43 Million ETF Buy Signals Growing Confidence in Overseas Stocks
West Wealth Group reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) on its May 11, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 1,342,357 shares, an estimated $43.16 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, West Wealth Group established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 1,342,357 shares. The estimated trade size was $43.16 million, based on the average price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was also $43.16 million, reflecting both new buying and stock price movement.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic, actively managed portfolio that rotates exposure among international equity markets. The fund’s strategy aims to capitalize on shifting country-level opportunities by employing systematic investment processes. This approach is designed to offer differentiated global equity exposure and potential risk-adjusted returns for investors seeking active management beyond traditional passive international ETFs. Specializing in active country rotation, CORO offers global equity exposure through a rules-based, dynamically managed ETF structure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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