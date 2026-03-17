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17.03.2026 23:10:00
This $50 Billion AI Bet Is Either Oracle's Masterstroke or Its Biggest Mistake
Key players in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have reached an important point in their growth story. To meet the immense demand in the AI market, they must invest. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms together pledged nearly $700 billion this year in capital expenditures to support their AI infrastructure buildouts. This puts the industry on track to meet an Nvidia prediction. Last year, the chip giant said AI spending on infrastructure may reach $4 trillion by the end of the decade.Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is the latest to speak about its AI efforts, and the software and cloud giant isn't shy about its ambitions. The company already is generating spectacular growth thanks to AI demand -- and aims to keep this AI growth going. To do so, the company announced a $50 billion AI bet that could either be the company's masterstroke -- or its biggest mistake. Let's find out more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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