Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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22.03.2026 00:53:29
This $6.5 Million Healthcare Trim Comes Amid a 71% Stock Surge and 20% Revenue Growth
DAFNA Capital Management cut its holding in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 265,456 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.53 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, DAFNA Capital Management reduced its position in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 265,456 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value of the sale is $6.53 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund finished the period with 476,826 shares of Axogen, worth $15.61 million at quarter end.AxoGen, Inc. is a healthcare company specializing in advanced medical devices for peripheral nerve repair and regeneration. The company leverages a portfolio of biologically active grafts and protective devices to address complex nerve injuries, supporting surgeons with clinically differentiated solutions. With a growing international presence and a focus on innovation, AxoGen aims to strengthen its competitive position in the surgical nerve repair market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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