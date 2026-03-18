BRAIN Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947
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18.03.2026 16:14:46
This $6 Million Bet Adds a Brain Health Biotech to Portfolio Dominated by Clinical Stage Names
On February 17, 2026, Superstring Capital Management disclosed a new position in Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX), acquiring 425,202 shares in the fourth quarter.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Superstring Capital Management reported acquiring 425,202 shares of Definium Therapeutics. The quarter-end value of this new stake was $5.69 million, reflecting the new share purchases.Definium Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for brain health disorders. The company leverages a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, targeting significant unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. Its strategy centers on advancing its lead assets through clinical trials to establish a competitive edge in the evolving neuroscience therapeutics market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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