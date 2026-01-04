Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
|
04.01.2026 23:34:31
This $74 Million Fixed-Income Bet Shows How Advisors Are Building Portfolios
On November 13, von Borstel & Associates, Inc. disclosed a $5.75 million increase in its Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) stake.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, von Borstel & Associates, Inc. acquired an additional 97,269 shares of the Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) during the third quarter, bringing its total position to 1.34 million shares valued at $74.09 million at quarter-end, representing roughly 11.36% of overall fund assets.The buy increased DFGP’s share of 13F assets to 11.36% after the filingContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
