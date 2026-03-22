Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
22.03.2026 01:49:35
This $9 Million Solar Bet Lands Amid an 82% Stock Surge and $3 Billion Revenue Year
PlusTick Management opened a new position in Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 500,000 shares worth $9.20 million, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, PlusTick Management initiated a new position in Sunrun by purchasing 500,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $9.20 million, which incorporates both the purchase and any price movement in the period.Sunrun delivers residential solar and battery storage solutions to U.S. homeowners through a direct-to-consumer model. Sunrun is a leading provider of residential solar and battery storage solutions in the United States, leveraging a large-scale direct sales network and diversified product offerings. The company’s strategy centers on expanding the adoption of distributed solar energy by providing end-to-end solutions, from system design through installation and maintenance. Sunrun’s integrated approach and strong brand presence position it as a key player in the transition to renewable energy for U.S. households.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!