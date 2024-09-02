|
02.09.2024 11:11:00
This 1 AI Stock Could Revolutionize Biotech and Pharma
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is a biotech that's going big on artificial intelligence (AI). Between its need to perform core workflows with high efficiency, and its generation of tons of biological and manufacturing data that demand analysis, Ginkgo will likely find AI becoming more important to it over time.That's especially true if it starts selling a key input that other biopharma companies need to use AI models of their own. Its impact under those conditions might even be revolutionary for bioscience as a whole. Let's dive in and appreciate why it's so uniquely positioned.One of Ginkgo's goals is to become a business capable of ingesting a customer's requirements for an experiment or workflow, implementing the requirements and conducting the experiment in its highly automated wet lab facility, and then delivering the data set back to the customer, cleaned and ready for analysis. The point is for customers to get the scientific data they need at a lower cost and with much less fiddling around at the bench than if they used only their organization's resources.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
