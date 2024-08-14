+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 13:15:00

This 1 Big Risk Is Also 1 Big Opportunity for Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock

It's an exciting time to be a shareholder of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA). Thanks to the recent launch of its flagship medicine, it's now accruing sales revenue for the first time ever, and there's plenty of growth on the way.Still, the upstart biotech has to answer a couple of prickly questions about how viable its therapy will be to produce and distribute over the long term. There's a risk that it won't be able to do so. But within that same risk, there's also an opportunity for it to impress the market and its industry.Let's take a look at how it might falter or succeed, and why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Iovance Biotherapeutics 9,13 0,48% Iovance Biotherapeutics

