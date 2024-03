This 1 Chart Shows How Microsoft Became the Biggest "Magnificent Seven" Stock and World's Most Valuable Company

Earlier this year, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dethroned Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to become the world's most valuable company. With a market capitalization of roughly $3 trillion, Microsoft is currently worth about $400 billion more than the iPhone manufacturer and stands atop the illustrious list of "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Following Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) lead, Microsoft began building its own cloud infrastructure business in 2008. In 2010, the company launched its Azure cloud platform. But Azure wasn't really in a state that would allow it to be a credible competitor to Amazon Web Services (AWS) until 2013.Source: Statista.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel