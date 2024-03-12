|
12.03.2024 10:50:00
This 1 Chart Shows Why Disney Still Has a Chance in the Streaming Wars
Disney (NYSE: DIS) is the largest name in global entertainment, and that's not limited to its unmatched theme parks. It has an equally impressive content library, most of which is available to watch on its flagship Disney+ premium streaming channel.Although streaming is an incredibly crowded field, Disney quickly became a leader in the space, and it remains one to this day. However, skyrocketing expenses in the streaming business led to a major shakeup at the company last year with Bob Iger regaining the title of CEO and major efforts to cut costs at Disney+. In the meantime, subscriber growth has slowed. There's a lot going on, but this chart clearly illustrates why investors should still have confidence in Disney's streaming future.Part of the problem for the entire streaming industry is that there's a limited number of eyeballs. Disney entered streaming at a relatively early phase, but every major studio wanted in on this opportunity. Most of the early-stage growth has been claimed, and now, streaming services are competing for the same viewers in a saturated market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Montagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Walt Disney
|102,46
|-0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der österreichische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlebte einen freundlichen Handelstag, der DAX knackte die Rekordmarke. Die Wall Street notiert fester. An den größten Börsen in Asien lief der Handel am Dienstag durchwachsen.