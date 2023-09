This 1 Crazy Statistic Makes DraftKings Stock a Buy

If you've been on the fence about owning DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock, this might push you off of it -- a huge number of U.S. residents are eager to place a bet on professional football this recently begun season. And the number is well up from year-ago levels.What's changed for these football fans? Not a lot, actually. The interest has always been there. The biggest change is the ability to make such wagers. Several more states have legalized mobile gambling, and sports betting in particular. More are on the way too.The thing is, wagering on NFL games could ultimately prove to be a huge leap forward for the entire sports gambling industry, and for DraftKings in particular.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel